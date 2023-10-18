Jacksonville ranked in the top 10 U.S. cities for high homicide rates, study shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New studies show that the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 5% in 40 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q3 2021 and Q3 2023.

WalletHub released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems.

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, researchers compared 40 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2023 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2022 and Q3 2021.

Cities with Biggest Homicide Rate Problems based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 16, 2023.:

1. Washington, DC

2. Memphis, TN

3. Detroit, MI

4. Milwaukee, WI

5. Atlanta, GA

6. Baltimore, MD

7. Jacksonville, FL

8. Kansas City, MO

9. Dallas, TX

10. Seattle, WA

