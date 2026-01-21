Downtown Fernandina Beach paid parking starting soon: What you should know

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Paid parking begins in Downtown Fernandina Beach on Feb. 16, 2026, with pre-registration for permits available starting Feb. 1, 2026.

City residents will be eligible for two free annual parking permits per household with pre-registration, while residents living in the paid parking area can park two vehicles free at all times once registered. Non-city residents will need to purchase an annual permit for $124.

The paid parking area will be enforced from Monday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. During paid hours, parking will cost $2 per hour, plus additional fees, while a grace period of 20 minutes will be allowed for quick errands. Disabled permit holders will park for free regardless of the permit status. Permit holders may park in zoned surface lots for up to 8 hours or on the street for 4 hours, enabling better access for both residents and visitors. The designated paid parking area includes locations from Ash Street to Alachua Street and Front Street to 8th Street, making it easier to manage demand in busy downtown areas. This initiative is expected to enhance the parking experience for those visiting the historic district.

The city encourages residents and visitors to take advantage of the early pre-registration period beginning on Feb. 1, 2026, to obtain their parking permits ahead of the enforcement start date.

Paid parking map Downtown Fernandina Beach paid parking map. (City of Fernandina Beach)

