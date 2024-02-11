Downtown Jacksonville hotel evacuates hundreds after transformer catches fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The downtown Hyatt Regency had hundreds of people outside with their luggage frustrated that they had to evacuate. They are all now left wondering what comes next.

The Hyatt Regency confirms guests were evacuated on Saturday because of an electrical fire.

Hotel Guest - Rona Meekins-Crabbe said, “No one notified us of anything. No one notified us that we had to leave. So, we just happen to be sitting out front, and they said we have to leave.”

Rona Meekins-Crabbe checked in at the Hyatt on Tuesday, but her stay was cut short when she was told to leave.

Crabbe said, “For what I know of what we were told, which is very little. There was a fire. We had to evacuate. No alarm went off, no lights were in the building, and we had to exit through dark hallways, and dark steps.”

In these photos, you can see the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department on the scene,

The hotel general manager said a pipe burst on the hotel’s third floor early Saturday morning leaked onto a transformer and resulted in an isolated electrical fire, which was put out quickly.

Light smoke was observed at the scene that filled the east side of the building.

The Hyatt is 19 stories high and has nearly 1000 rooms.

Action News Jax first told you in 2017 that the first floor of the hotel was severely damaged by flooding because of Hurricane Irma.

As Crabbe said the hotel could have better informed their guests.

Crabbe said, “No communication. They left it up to the poor guy in front of the security guard to tell everybody the information. They should have had someone out there to give information to these people.”

No one was injured.

The hotel said, “We are working to relocate all in-house guests to other area Hyatt hotels. Guests with questions regarding their upcoming stay may call Hyatt Customer Care at 1-888-524-9288 for assistance.

