Downtown Jacksonville roads, bridges to close for New Year’s Eve fireworks at midnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville prepares to transition into the new year, the City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) will host the annual midnight fireworks display.

City officials anticipate people on both the North and South banks and advise spectators to arrive well in advance of the midnight launch to secure an optimal viewing area.

To facilitate pedestrian safety and pyrotechnic clearance, several key arterial routes will be restricted: Independent Drive and Laura Street, specifically near Riverfront Plaza, will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10:00 PM on December 31 until 12:30 AM on January 1, 2026.

Both the Main Street Bridge and the Acosta Bridge will be temporarily closed to all traffic minutes prior to midnight. These structures will remain closed until after the fireworks and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) completes a safety sweep following the conclusion of the 12-minute display.

The City of Jacksonville has issued specific recommendations for visitor parking. The Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) headquarters lot on the Southbank is a parking option, as well as street parking in Northbank metered parking is available; notably, parking meter fees are waived for the duration of the holiday evening.

But they say visitors utilizing private lots are cautioned to adhere to vendor-specific regulations to avoid trespassing or towing enforcement.

The JSO maintains that the dual-launch configuration ensures there is “not a bad view” from either side of the river. The fireworks are expected to start at 12:00 AM.

