Downtown Jax filled with the rhythms of jazz on Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people are enjoying the sweet sounds of jazz.

From Daily’s Place to Met Park, musicians are taking the stage and people dancing in their seats.

And in the street -- lots of food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Jacksonville Jazz Fest is a free, four-day festival that’s been in Jacksonville for over 40 years.

“The music, the people, and jazz is just relaxing anyway, I love jazz,” Bernice Smith said.

People travel from near and far to come out to the event. Paul Beverly came all the way from Atlanta.

“We follow the jazz,” Beverly said.

Some locals are supporting their own -- Jacksonville native, Jamison Ross.

“We actually knew him growing up, and it’s really fortunate to hear him play,” Kathy McQueen said.

Ross is a Grammy-winning R&B solo artist. He’s been traveling the world playing his music and tonight he returned home to play for his family and friends.

“It was surreal,” Ross said. “I remember going to school, walking these streets. It feels good to be back home, celebrating the Jazz Fest with all of my new accomplishments in music.”

