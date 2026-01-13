Downtown St. Augustine employees react to new parking garage 

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Parking relief is on the horizon for downtown commuters as the City of St. Augustine moves ahead with plans to construct a new 650-space parking garage at 194 West King St.

The project aims to alleviate the chronic gridlock and parking shortages that plague the city during peak tourism windows, most notably the annual Nights of Lights.

For local workers, the struggle to find affordable, accessible parking has become a costly daily ritual. Ashley Babb, a decade-long veteran of the downtown scene, describes the situation as “overwhelming,” as she needs to pay an additional $20 to $40 a day during the holiday rush just to make it into work on time.

“It definitely adds up and impacts your mood before you get to work,” Babb said. “When you’re a mom with a mortgage, it’s quite overwhelming on a day-to-day basis.”

The proposed facility will be built on a currently vacant lot and is expected to feature integrated lighting and a dedicated shuttle drop-off and pick-up zone to transport commuters into the heart of the historic district. City Manager David Birchim also expressed hopes for a pedestrian bridge.

While many say the parking is much needed, some say not all will be using it, as it depends on the cost and the time it will take for them to make it to work.

Employee Christine Montufar says she will “absolutely” use the garage for the added safety of her vehicle, but Babb remains skeptical, fearing that the distance might still lead to tardiness.

Elan Reid, a local employee, emphasized that workers are the backbone of the city’s tourism economy. “Without us being able to find parking, then all the tourists wouldn’t be able to come in and enjoy the fun that we provide for them,” Reid noted.

Construction is slated to begin this summer or fall with an estimated two-year timeline for completion.

