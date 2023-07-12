“To create a vibrant downtown for everyone”: Downtown Vision releases interactive dashboards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The nonprofit Business Improvement District for Downtown Jacksonville, Downtown Vision, has announced the launch of its new interactive Dashboards.

The ‘Visitation Trends’ and ‘Audience Persona’ dashboards are the newest addition to Downtown Vision’s published market research. The goal is to offer data-driven insights into the visitors, professionals, and residents of Downtown Jacksonville.

The Visitation Trends Dashboard has information on COVID-19 recovery, visitor and employee traffic, and the day-to-day trends in Downtown activity.

“Key features include a five-year snapshot by month, detailed 12-month metrics, and coverage of the trade areas – the geographic regions from which Downtown draws its visitors,” said Downtown Vision in a news release.

The Personas Dashboard has audience profiles of people who visit Downtown, work Downtown, and call Downtown home. This dashboard also details, “visitor, employee, and resident profiles; demographics; geosocial segments on behaviors and topics; and brand category affinities,” says Downtown Vision.

Both dashboards were designed to assist businesses, stakeholders, and investors with outreach programs, enhancing user experiences, and providing a database that can help be a source of information to help policymakers. The dashboards also aim to build stronger relationships with the diverse population of Downtown.

The dashboards will be updated quarterly to provide up-to-date information, with the data provided available for download.

“We are thrilled to introduce these interactive dashboards,” said Katherine Hardwick, Vice President of Marketing and Research at Downtown Vision. “These market research insights will equip our stakeholders with the information they need to make data-driven decisions, enhance engagement, and contribute to the ongoing development and success of Downtown Jacksonville.”

“As a part of its mission to create and support a vibrant Downtown, Downtown Vision serves as the primary aggregator of information on Downtown Jacksonville and analyzes and publishes data to tell the story of Downtown’s trends and successes,” said the nonprofit.

The data utilized for these dashboards is sourced from Placer.ai, a leading location analytics platform, and Spatial.ai, a cutting-edge segmentation system.

To explore these interactive dashboards and access Downtown Vision’s suite of research, visit DTJax.com/Research.

