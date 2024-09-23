Dozier and Okeechobee school victims can now apply for compensation from the state of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Victims of the Dozier and Okeechobee schools can now officially begin applying for compensation directly from the state of Florida.

The state application form launched Monday and local leaders are advising victims may need help getting their documentation in order.

Victims of the Dozier School for Boys like Charles Deas Jr., whose story we’ve been following for nearly two years, can finally apply for compensation from the state.

The remains of more than 50 boys were unearthed on the school grounds in 2015 and stories of sexual and physical abuse plagued Dozier over the course of its 111 years in operation.

“Fifty graves, man. You know? I’m just blessed and grateful that I’m not one of them,” said Deas Jr.

“That is the lesson of government. We have to listen and sometimes we have to make a movement and show an action that we actually believed and that’s what this is for me,” said State Senator Tracy Davis (D-Jacksonville).

Davis, who co-sponsored the $20 million compensation bill, said some victims may need help navigating the application process.

“Just want to encourage and of those survivors to reach out to our offices so we can help them get through this because this is truly their win,” said Davis.

The application form can be found here.

Applicants will need a copy of their school records and have a notary sign off on their completed application form.

After nearly 60 years of waiting, Deas Jr. now just needs to get his application form notarized.

The amount he’ll get will depend on how many apply.

Whatever the number, he says he plans to use it to help his family.

“I could help some family pay a couple of bills, you know? I want to help my family, you know? And they’ve helped me for the last 27 years and beyond,” said Deas Jr.

Victims have until December 31st to return their paperwork to the Bureau of Victim Compensation.

