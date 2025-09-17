Driver crashes into gate at FBI building in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A driver crashed a white car into an FBI building gate around 3 a.m. in Pittsburgh, Pa., Action News Jax’s Pittsburgh station, WPXI-TV is reporting.

FBI agents are on the scene investigating this crash, WPXI’s report states. No injuries have been reported. Officials said Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, rammed the vehicle into the gate at around 2:40 a.m. before leaving the scene on foot.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a man get out of the vehicle, drape an American flag over the gate, yell something and then walk away, according to WPXI’s report. A message with expletives was written in red on the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

