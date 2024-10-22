Driver, passenger killed after car flips, strikes tree in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old Ormond Beach man is dead after the car he was driving early Tuesday flipped over and struck a tree. His passenger, a 43-year-old Daytona Beach woman, was also killed. The two were traveling in a van just after 1 a.m. on Interstate 10 heading east near mile marker 322, according to a Florida Highway Patrol accident report. The vehicle veered off of the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the van to spin out of control, flip and strike a tree, the report states. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims were not released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.