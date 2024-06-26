Dunkin’ celebrates grand opening of 4,000th ‘Next Generation’ store in Jacksonville with 100 days of free coffee giveaway!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dunkin’ is brewing up excitement in Jacksonville as it opens its milestone 4,000th Next Generation store on July 2nd, offering locals a taste of celebration with 100 days of free coffee, appearances by the Savannah Bananas, and generous community donations.

Celebration Highlights:

100 Days of Free Coffee: Starting at 7:00 a.m., the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 days on the Dunkin’ app. Guests must be Dunkin’ Rewards members or sign up on the day of the event.

Meet the Savannah Bananas: From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., fans can meet and get autographs from the Savannah Bananas, the "Greatest Show in Sports."

Prize Wheel and Mascot Fun: Spin the prize wheel from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to win free Dunkin' merchandise, while supplies last. Dunkin's mascot, Sprinkles, will also be available for photos.

Community Contributions:

At 10:00 a.m., Dunkin’ franchise network Rima & Raj, LLC, along with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will present a $5,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida Food Bank.

They will also donate 4,000 pounds of Dunkin’ ground coffee to USO Jacksonville.

“We are very proud of the long-standing relationships we have built serving our customers and the community in the surrounding area,” said Dunkin’ franchisee Sam Patel of Rima & Raj, LLC. “As we celebrate the grand opening of the 4,000th Next Gen store, we look forward to continuing to expand our presence here in the Jacksonville area and enhancing the guest experience.”

Dunkin’s grand opening of its 4,000th Next Generation store will be at 3635 Philips Highway

Innovative Features of the New Store:

Modern Design: An open, energetic atmosphere with contemporary colors and materials.

An open, energetic atmosphere with contemporary colors and materials. Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are served from an innovative tap system, along with hand-crafted drinks made with top-quality espresso machines.

Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are served from an innovative tap system, along with hand-crafted drinks made with top-quality espresso machines. Energy Efficiency: Designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications, featuring LED lighting, high-efficiency equipment, and low-flow faucets, making it 33% more energy efficient than conventional Dunkin’ locations.

Designed to meet DD Green Achievement™ specifications, featuring LED lighting, high-efficiency equipment, and low-flow faucets, making it 33% more energy efficient than conventional Dunkin’ locations. Dunkin’ on Demand: A dedicated mobile order pick-up area for quick and convenient service for guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App.

Don’t miss this exciting celebration at Dunkin’s 4,000th Next Generation store!

*The first 100 guests at 3635 Philips Highway, starting at 7:00 AM on July 2, 2024, will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 days via the Dunkin’ app. Guests must enter a promotion code to claim their prize. The code expires on the date awarded and excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, and Espresso Beverages. Additional terms may apply. No purchase necessary. Open to Florida residents in the Jacksonville area, 18 and older, who are Dunkin’ Rewards members. Ends at the close of business on July 2, 2024. See store associate or visit the official website for complete rules.

