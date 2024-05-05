Dunkin’ celebrates National Nurses Day with free ‘cup of thanks’ for healthcare workers May 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a gesture of gratitude towards the frontline healthcare workers, Dunkin’ is offering a token of appreciation to nurses on National Nurses Day.

Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Jacksonville will be providing nurses with a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Monday, May 6, as a heartfelt “Cup of Thanks” for their unwavering dedication.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” expressed Melissa Goulette, Jacksonville Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

Adding to the celebratory occasion, Dunkin’ fans can rejoice as Butter Pecan returns as a permanent addition to the menu.

The beloved flavor, featuring notes of butter-roasted pecan and sweet cream, is available in various coffee and espresso-based beverages, including hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate.

The offer extends as a token of appreciation, requiring no purchase or ID. However, it is valid only on May 6, 2023, and limited to one per guest. Exclusions apply to Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, while additional charges may apply for espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives, and cold foam. Participation may vary, and terms and conditions apply.

