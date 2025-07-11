Duval County Extended Day registration for 2025-2026 opens Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration for the Duval County Extended Day Program for the 2025-2026 school year begin at 8 a.m. Monday. The program is available to eligible DCPS students from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Space in the Extended Day Program is limited, and sites often fill up quickly, leading to waiting lists and lotteries for available spots. Families are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure a place for their children.

REGISTER HERE

The number of children that can be enrolled at each site depends on the available physical space and the number of staff members employed.

Parents must create a parent profile on the registration page before registering their children. During peak times, parents may experience error messages when navigating the registration page, and they are advised to try again later. Families will be notified of their application status by July 31.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.