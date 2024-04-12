Duval County jury awards man paralyzed in Suzuki motorcycle crash $20M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury awarded a Jacksonville man $20 million over permanent injuries suffered in a Suzuki motorcycle crash.

On June 16, 2013, Winckler was driving his 2007 Suzuki GSX R-1000 motorcycle when the front brakes failed during an attempted stop. Winkler crashed into the vehicle in front of him, causing permanent injuries including paralysis from the waist down.

Morgan & Morgan, representing the plaintiff, said that the front brakes failed “because of corrosion of the brake piston of the front brake master cylinder, (FBMC) which ultimately caused a reduction of fluid pressure transmission and reduced the motorcycle’s braking power.”

According to the law firm, Suzuki Motor Corporation was aware of the brake defects in that model of motorcycle.

“In 2012, there was another crash because a rider lost control due to loss of front brake pressure, and Suzuki redesigned the FBMC port for all future models, yet failed to issue a recall until October 2013, four months after Mr. Winckler’s crash, because they were waiting to receive the parts to replace the faulty systems.”

The jury awarded Winckler the full amount of his past medical expenses, as well as damages for future medical expenses and pain and suffering.

Morgan & Morgan issued this statement concerning the verdict against Suzuki Moto Corporation:

“Before the crash, Mr. Winckler was an active, independent person and an avid motorcycle enthusiast. He had a career working as a motorcycle mechanic and was a safe and experienced rider. Now he will never walk again, let alone ride. He is permanently paralyzed from the waist down because of Suzuki’s negligence and deliberate concealment of faulty equipment on their vehicles, all in an effort to protect their bottom line. Mr. Winckler has been fighting for justice for over ten years, during which Suzuki relentlessly tried to blame him for his injuries. We’re pleased that the jury saw the pain he’s experienced and vindicated him by awarding him every penny that he deserves.” — Morgan & Morgan attorneys Mike Morgan, Joshua Moore, Keith Mitnik, and Harris Yegelwel.

