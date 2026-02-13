Duval County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder, armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found a man guilty of Attempted First-Degree Felony Murder and Armed Robbery, and he faces up to life in Florida State Prison, announced by State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, Christopher McDaniel and a co-defendant planned and executed an armed robbery on an illegal gaming business on Herlong Road in August 2023. McDaniel shot the security guard of the business and pushed him back after trying to go inside.

The other man with McDaniel fired several rounds at the security guard. The State Attorney says the victim ran to get help, and McDaniel, along with the co-defendant, robbed the business. Both escaped in an SUV, driven by another person.

The co-defendant case is ongoing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Crystal Ganpath-Freed and Fallon Hinkley.

