Duval County Medical Society: Discoloration, particles seen in some Abbott ready-to-feed products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Medical Society (DCMS) said Tuesday it was notified about discoloration and particles found in certain Abbott two-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed products, including formula, water and Pedialyte.

The notification arises from concerns reported by multiple local health systems and retailers in Jacksonville, according to a news release from DCMS.

DCMS said it has not been made aware of any adverse reactions related to these products.

Local health systems are currently assessing their inventories to check for the affected products. Here are the products identified for testing:

Serial number Product name 68136 Similac Pro-Advance 2oz RTF 51000 Similac Sterile Water 2oz 56177 Similac Neosure 2oz RTF 56271 Similac Special Care High Protein 24 cal 2oz RTF 59738 Similac Alimentum 2oz RTF 68155 Similac Pro-Sensitive 2 oz RTF 67132 Similac Pro-Total Comfort 2oz RTF 67389 Similac Spit-Up 2oz RTF 56267 Similac Special Care 24 - 2oz RTF 56275 Similac Special Care 30 cal 2oz RTF 67391 Similac Soy Isomil 2oz RTF 55251 Elecare Infant 59892 Pedialyte Unflavored 2 oz Bottles

The DCMS said it has confirmed that at least one health system has already reported its concerns to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

DCMS said Abbott has acknowledged the issue and escalated it to their national testing and quality division for further evaluation.

In the meantime, DCMS said health systems are sourcing similar products from alternative manufacturers to ensure continuous care.

Safety remains a top priority, DCMS said, and individuals concerned about these products are encouraged to reach out to their health care providers for advice.

