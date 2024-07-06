Duval County Property Appraiser marks 1 year in office, shares her vision of the future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of July 1, Duval County Property Appraiser Joyce Morgan has been in office for one year.

Morgan has focused on “creating a fair and accurate tax roll for the residents of Duval County,” the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office said in a news release.

According to the office, Morgan has led initiatives to enhance transparency and efficiency within the Property Appraiser’s Organization.

During her first year, the office worked with the City of Jacksonville, the City Council, and the Tax Collector on legislation preventing residential Property Assessed Clean Energy loans in Duval County.

“We viewed these loans as predatory and felt that it was our responsibility to help protect consumers,” Morgan said in the news release.

Looking ahead, Morgan said she wants to focus on community building and engagement.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the residents of Duval County,” Morgan said. “I look forward to continuing our journey together, addressing new challenges, and seizing opportunities for the betterment of our community.”

