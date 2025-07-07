Duval County Public Schools achieves an A grade for the first time ever

Duval County Public Schools has achieved an A-rating for the first time in its history, with over 99% of schools earning grades of A, B, or C, marking a year of unprecedented academic improvement.

The district reached its highest grade on record, earning 763 total points, and saw dramatic gains across schools, some improving by two letter grades or more, state measurements released Monday show.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier attributes this to the collective efforts of instructional staff, principals, School Board, district leaders, and community partners.

“These results aren’t just a reflection of test scores — they’re a reflection of vision, leadership, and relentless effort at the school level,” Bernier said. “Duval Delivers because our schools delivered.”

DCPS has seen steady and measurable improvement among traditional district schools in key academic performance indicators.

The number of A, B, and C schools increased significantly, increasing from 91% last school year to 99% this school year, reinforcing the district’s progress toward consistent, schoolwide quality across all regions.

The number of A and B schools jumped to 65%, up from 46% last year, while the number of D and F schools decreased sharply — from 12 (11 Ds and 1 F) last year to just two Ds this year and no F schools.

Annie R. Morgan Elementary, which received an F last school year, jumped to a C, which the district credits to school-based leadership and targeted turnaround support.

Graduation rates have climbed steadily among traditional public schools, rising from 86.5% in the 2014–15 school year to 95.3% today.

There are numerous school success stories, including 45 schools that increased one letter grade or more. Notable improvements include Andrew Jackson High and Jean Ribault High, both jumping from a C to an A.

Several districtwide initiatives have driven this improvement, including the Principal Institute, which provides targeted development for school leaders, and the Turnaround School Partnership with MGT Consulting Group, supporting struggling campuses with focused turnaround strategies.

Leadership realignment and an instructional focus have also been crucial, with principals increasing classroom visibility and conducting real-time coaching to elevate teaching practices and student engagement.

To maintain momentum, DCPS is launching a year-long communications effort titled “Duval Delivers,” spotlighting school success stories and instructional best practices throughout the 2025–2026 school year.

