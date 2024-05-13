Duval County Public Schools to begin interviewing superintendent candidates

Jacksonville, Fla. — The finalists have been chosen, and now the interview process begins.

Duval County Public Schools will begin interviewing its final candidates for superintendent on Monday.

Dr. Christopher Bernier and Dr. Daniel Smith will answer a series of questions starting at 10:15 a.m. at the Schultz Center located at 4019 Boulevard Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Duval School Board narrows field to two finalists in search for next superintendent

Then at 6 p.m. at EverBank Stadium, there will be a public meet and greet, where the community will have the opportunity to learn more about the finalists.

The School Board is expected to select a new superintendent on May 23 with the official start date scheduled for July 1.

Stay with Action News Jax for continuing coverage of the selection process.

Read: DCPS superintendent semifinalists release responses to district questionnaire about district plans

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.