Duval County Public Schools’ headquarters sale called off, move to another building on hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the deal for Duval County Public Schools to sell its current headquarters and move to a new building is now off.

The current headquarters is located on the Southbank at 1701 Prudential Drive and the new building would have been in the Baymeadows area.

For 20 years, the district has been talking about selling its Southbank headquarters and once again, the deal has fallen through.

Now there’s frustration over another reset and what that means for the millions of dollars that were supposed to go back into local schools.

The plan was to cash in on the property, support downtown development, and use the extra money for school repairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This fall, leaders voted to sell the Southbank location to a developer for $17 million.

The plan for that property was a mixed-use space featuring apartments, condos, and a hotel. DCPS would then move to Baymeadows.

In a new letter from Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier, he said Chase properties intends to terminate the approved contract.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It goes on to say, “consistent with the School Board’s guidance to avoid holding two properties at the same time, we have exercised our option to terminate our related purchase contract with Dream Finders Homes for the proposed new headquarters at 8928 Prominence Parkway in Baymeadows.”

Letter from Dr. Christopher Bernier Letter from Dr. Christopher Bernier

Now, it’s back to waiting with no clear timeline for what happens next.

Tonight on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5, Action News Jax’s Yona Gavino from parents about whether they think it’s time to move on, or keep trying to make a sale happen.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.