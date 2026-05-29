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Duval County Public Schools holding kindergarten enrollment webinar

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Duval County Public Schools
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is holding a webinar to guide families through enrolling in kindergarten.

It’s happening Wednesday at noon.

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The webinar will provide:

  • Step-by-step enrollment instructions
  • An overview of Special Assignment options
  • An overview of your Linked Parent Account and how to access transportation, grades, and more

To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://ow.ly/UOu750Z5wLt

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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