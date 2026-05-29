Duval County Public Schools holding kindergarten enrollment webinar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is holding a webinar to guide families through enrolling in kindergarten.

It’s happening Wednesday at noon.

The webinar will provide:

Step-by-step enrollment instructions

An overview of Special Assignment options

An overview of your Linked Parent Account and how to access transportation, grades, and more

To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://ow.ly/UOu750Z5wLt

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.