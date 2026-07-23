First Alert Weather: Hot and mostly dry

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- After a warm night with clearing skies… Friday will be hot & mostly dry with only an isolated inland afternoon storm.
- Most areas will have another dry day.
- There will be better coverage of afternoon/early evening storms over the weekend with highs still reaching the 90s.
- Storms will generally develop after 2/3pm and move to the south and southeast with locally heavy downpours and a few strong storms.
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TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bertha made a 2nd landfall on the upper coast of Texas/Louisiana state line about 1:30pm EDT and will continue west while dissipating over Texas.
No other areas of concern across the Atlantic.
Next name: “Cristobal”.
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TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 76
FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon/evening showers & t’storms. High: 95
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 76/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/96
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated afternoon storm. 77/97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 77/97
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