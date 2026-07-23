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First Alert Weather: Hot and mostly dry

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • After a warm night with clearing skies… Friday will be hot & mostly dry with only an isolated inland afternoon storm.
  • Most areas will have another dry day.
  • There will be better coverage of afternoon/early evening storms over the weekend with highs still reaching the 90s.
  • Storms will generally develop after 2/3pm and move to the south and southeast with locally heavy downpours and a few strong storms.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bertha made a 2nd landfall on the upper coast of Texas/Louisiana state line about 1:30pm EDT and will continue west while dissipating over Texas.

No other areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Next name: “Cristobal”.

Tracking the Tropics: Thursday, July 23 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon/evening showers & t’storms. High: 95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated afternoon storm. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 77/97

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, July 23 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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