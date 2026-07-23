First Alert Weather: Hot and mostly dry

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

After a warm night with clearing skies… Friday will be hot & mostly dry with only an isolated inland afternoon storm.

Most areas will have another dry day.

There will be better coverage of afternoon/early evening storms over the weekend with highs still reaching the 90s.

Storms will generally develop after 2/3pm and move to the south and southeast with locally heavy downpours and a few strong storms.

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TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bertha made a 2nd landfall on the upper coast of Texas/Louisiana state line about 1:30pm EDT and will continue west while dissipating over Texas.

No other areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Next name: “Cristobal”.

Tracking the Tropics: Thursday, July 23 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

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TONIGHT: Clearing. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon/evening showers & t’storms. High: 95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated afternoon storm. 77/97

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 77/97

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, July 23 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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