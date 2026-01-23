Duval County school offering prep assessment course for parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is hosting a Test Prep Boot Camp on Saturday designed to equip parents with tools to assist their children in upcoming state assessments. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Test Prep Boot Camp will feature hands-on breakout sessions led by district coaches and subject experts, aiming to empower parents with practical strategies for helping their children succeed in state assessments. This initiative emphasizes community engagement and parental involvement in the educational process.

Attending parents will receive a $100 voucher to shop for educational resources at the Parent Marketplace. This voucher is a bonus perk aimed at encouraging participation and providing families with additional support. The event will also offer a range of supportive services, including translation services for non-English speaking families, child care to accommodate those with young children and complimentary meals including breakfast, lunch and snacks. Participants will also have chances to win door prizes, adding further incentive to engage with the event.

