Duval County student voter registration drive adds 3,218 new applicants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland announced Sunday that the 2025-2026 Countywide Student Voter Registration Competition resulted in 3,218 new student applications. The three-month initiative involved registration efforts at 28 schools that participated in the countywide program.

The competition took place during January, February, and March. Under Florida law, residents can pre-register to vote at age 16 if they meet all other eligibility requirements. These applications automatically become active voter registrations when the individual turns 18.

Several institutions earned the Freedom Award Trophy for their performance during the registration drive. Among Duval County Public Schools, First Coast High School won in the large school category. Terry Parker High School was recognized as the winner for medium schools and Bridge to Success Academy took the top spot for small schools.

Private schools were also categorized by size for the competition. Bishop Kenny High School won the award for large private schools. The Bolles School was named the winner for medium private schools and the Pace Center for Girls Jacksonville won in the small private school category.

In the higher education category, Edward Waters University was named the most civic-minded institution.

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