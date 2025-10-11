Duval County teachers attend robotics training ahead of FIRST LEGO League season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Team Duval teachers are preparing for the upcoming FIRST LEGO League robotics season with a dynamic training session held at Florida State College.

The training session brought together both rookie and veteran coaches, providing them with valuable tools and insights to help students excel in STEM fields.

“The session was engaging and insightful… The future of robotics in Northeast Florida is so bright!” said Chelsea Ross, a STEAM Specialist.

The training session was a collaborative effort involving key figures such as Ryan Clark from CodeNinjas, Christopher Lee from FSCJ, Collier Avis from Team Duval, and the DCPS STEM Team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]