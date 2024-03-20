2 attorneys leaving Jacksonville Office of General Counsel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A long-time attorney with the City of Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel is stepping down.

Action News Jax has obtained the resignation letter of Deputy General Counsel Lawsikia Hodges. Her last day is Wednesday.

Hodges served as the lead counsel to various independent authorities during her 17 years with the OGC, including city-owned utility JEA and the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

Those assignments came during turbulent times at both agencies, including the failed sale of JEA and numerous inspector general investigations at JHA.

Hodges was recently a finalist for the OGC’s top job, but Michael Fackler was appointed by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and later confirmed by City Council in December.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hodges said in her letter she will continue practicing law at the local law firm Smith, Gambrell & Russell.

Also leaving the OGC’s office is Assistant General Counsel James Millard. He has received a new job offer and his last day is also Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.