Putnam County deputies warn about scam involving fake ankle monitor fees

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving calls about jail inmates and ankle monitors.

Deputies say scammers are calling people and pretending to be someone named “Captain Chapman.”

The caller claims a family member in jail can be released with a GPS ankle monitor if a fee is paid.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators say the scammers can sound convincing and may already have personal information like dates of birth or Social Security numbers pulled from public records or the dark web.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call someone asking for money for a GPS monitor.

Anyone who gets a call like this should hang up and call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 386-329-0800 to verify the information.

Deputies say at least one person has already lost $700 to the scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.