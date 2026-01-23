2 pediatric patients treated for measles at Baptist Health emergency room, hospital says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health said it treated two young patients from the same household for measles last Friday at its main campus in downtown Jacksonville.

The health system said in a statement that the pediatric patients “were appropriately treated and sent home without being admitted.”

Baptist Health said it shared the names of the patients and people who may have been exposed with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval).

Here is the full statement from Baptist Health:

“Two pediatric patients from the same household who presented to our emergency room on our main campus on Friday, January 16 have been confirmed to have measles. The patients were appropriately treated and sent home without being admitted.

“Baptist Health remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and team members. We have shared the names of anyone who may have been exposed with the Department of Health (DOH). The DOH will contact those individuals directly.

“We want to assure you that the risk of infection from exposure within our facility is very low, because our team of pediatric Emergency Center specialists is expertly prepared and ready to care for these children and our community.

“If you have questions, please contact DOH.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The DOH said measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus and include:

High fever up to 105° F

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

The most common symptom of measles is a rash that often develops on the face and neck, but can spread to the entire body.

Measles rash appears 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms. In some cases, measles may cause severe illnesses including pneumonia or encephalitis, the DOH said.

Action News Jax asked Baptist Health if the family had been traveling prior to the diagnosis and we were told to reach out to DOH-Duval.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We reached out to the DOH-Duval about the cases at Baptist and the agency said it cannot comment on an ongoing epidemiological investigation.

DOH said when a communicable disease is reported in the county, it immediately initiates an epidemiological investigation.

If an individual is experiencing symptoms of measles, they are advised contact their health care provider or local county health department to receive instructions on how to safely seek medical attention without exposing others, the DOH said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.