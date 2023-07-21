9-year-old girl shot in the throat in the Durkeeville area, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a girl was shot in the throat on Thursday night in Durkeeville.

JSO responded to a person shot in the 1500 block of West 19th Street.

Officers collected information and said 2 to 3 suspects fired multiple rounds into a home in the area. There were 7 people inside the home.

One of the shots that were fired struck the 9-year-old girl in the throat. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition but stable.

JSO is asking anyone with information about this incident or video surveillance in the area to contact JSO at 630-0500 or provide the information via Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

