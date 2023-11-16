911 calls, crime scene photos of investigation into Jacksonville 13-year-old’s murder released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of pieces of evidence have been newly released in the murder investigation of a Jacksonville 13-year-old.

Photos show the car Prince Holland was riding in when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in December.

There are bullet holes on nearly every side of the car.

When Prince was killed, he was returning home from football tryouts.

Also included in the newly released evidence is some of the 911 calls that were made just after shots were fired.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Somebody shot at a car, and it hit the car, and it’s on the side of the road. They almost shot my car,” the caller can be heard saying.

Action News Jax told you when Kentravious Garard and Marcel Johnson were arrested in Prince’s murder earlier this year.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is continuing to go through the evidence that’s been released and will have an update on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 6.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.