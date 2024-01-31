Action News Jax’s Phil Amato gives an inside look at RISE Doro from his hard hat tour last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People are looking for another place to move into come March after a fire burned at the RISE Doro apartment complex for nearly 2 days.

In addition, development plans downtown are having to go back to the drawing board.

Action News Jax’s Phil Amato toured the apartments before the complex hit the market and gave us a look at what future residents would have experienced.

Amato had the chance to take a hard hat tour of the RISE Doro back in August of last year because he was curious about what the apartment units looked like. A leasing agent gave him a hard hat, and they both jumped on a golf cart.

The agent took them to the parking garage, which is inside the building, and she drove up to the seventh floor so that they could get a look at the spec units that were finished.

The units had beautifully luxurious finishes, stainless steel appliances, with a tiled backsplash in the kitchen, and upgraded countertops. Some units had balconies complete with washers and dryers and WiFi Internet.

The leasing agent emphasized a community atmosphere at the RISE Doro with tenant events.

In the courtyard and pool areas, there were studios, lofts and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $1,500 to $3,200 a month.

A few days later, Amato was sent an email from the leasing agent thanking him for taking the tour, and she told him that the grand opening was on track for October, which was pushed back several times.

Action News Jax understands that some tenants were scheduled to move in possibly this weekend with the majority moving in March.

RISE Real Estate’s President Greg Blais spoke on Tuesday night and said the company is going to do its best to help the renters who were about to move in.

But for now, the future of the 247-unit, $65 million structure remains in limbo.

