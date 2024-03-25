Cinotti’s Bakery owner makes it home after being stuck in Haiti while on a mission trip

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach bakery owner who was stuck in Haiti after violence erupted while she was on a mission trip has made it home.

Miriam Cinotti – better known as Doodle – is the owner of Cinotti’s Bakery in Jacksonville Beach.

The bakery posted the following on its Facebook page on Monday:

“All is right in our world again. Our mom is Home. Thank you to all who have prayed, sent emails, made phone calls, text and messaged. We are grateful for all things. To God be all the glory.”

Action News Jax told you about Doodle Cinotti’s efforts to get back home earlier this month.

She was able to make it to the neighboring Dominican Republic after about two weeks, but this weekend, she was still waiting for two more team members to join her before she headed home.

“Ms. Lin and I are not leaving until Barry and Natalie are out of Haiti,” Cinotti said. “We’re not leaving them behind.”

The last two people in Doodle Cinotti’s group got out of Haiti around 5 p.m. Sunday, her husband Mike said.

Doodle Cinotti left San Domingo on Monday and arrived in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

