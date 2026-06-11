City Council Member Johnson launches Summer Discovery Experience youth program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Council Member Rahman Johnson of District 14 announced the launch of The Summer Discovery Experience on June 10 in Jacksonville.

This six-week summer youth program aims to transform how young people on Jacksonville’s Westside engage with learning, leadership, technology and opportunity.

The initiative receives funding from the City of Jacksonville and the Stadium of the Future Community Benefits Agreement. It is presented in partnership with Vision for Excellence, a non-profit organization that currently operates after-school and summer programming in conjunction with the city.

City Council Member Johnson emphasized the program’s goal of nurturing young talent. “Somewhere in this program is a future mayor, a future entrepreneur, a future engineer, a future teacher and perhaps even a future City Council member,” Johnson said. “Our responsibility is to make sure opportunity finds them before trouble does.” Johnson also clarified the program’s unique approach, stating, “This not a traditional summer camp. This is a high energy, future focused youth accelerator.”

He added that he developed the program after seeing “teen takeovers” and aiming to provide a fun and productive way for youth to spend the summer. The program targets youth ages 5 to 15 through activities including literacy, STEM, robotics, engineering, environmental exploration and leadership development.

The program offers 100 seats and families will complete an admission application process designed to encourage commitment, accountability and excellence. The initiative also includes a paid workforce and mentorship opportunity for young adults, who will serve as Innovation Fellows. Kimberly Padgett Morrison, chief media liaison for Vision for Excellence, highlighted the program’s broader impact.

Morrison said, “This initiative is designed to ignite academic growth, leadership development and economic mobility while creating a space where young people can dream bigger, think deeper and see themselves as the next generation of innovators and leaders.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.