City Council votes to withdraw JinkoSolar tax incentive following Homeland Security raid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council withdrew an expansion plan Tuesday night for the company JinkoSolar.

At last night’s meeting, councilmembers walked back the $2.3 million incentive for the company’s expansion in Jacksonville.

Back in May, the city put the proposal on pause because of a raid by Homeland Security on Jinko Solar.

Action News Jax spoke with councilmember Matt Carlucci last month when it happened, and he told us that the money would not be granted unless the company is cleared of any wrongdoings.

“They’re within 23 miles or so of a military base, or they’re closing to Boeing. They’re close to Florida State College. I mean, you know so, we might need to further vet [the situation,]” he said.

JinkoSolar is a Chinese-based company. It was brought to Jacksonville a few years ago and offered an incentive deal, which included $3.4 million from the city. It got an additional $800,000 from the state.

A JinkoSolar spokesperson sent Action News Jax this statement:

“Jacksonville is home to our nearly 300,000 square foot facility, which has supported 280 local jobs for the past five years. We will continue with our investment of more than $50 million and create an additional 250 new jobs. We look forward to engaging with our local community in the years to come.”

