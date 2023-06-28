City of Jacksonville launches MyJax interactive dashboard to engage with residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Office of Strategic Partnerships announced it launched the MyJax Community Connect Dashboard for residents of Duval County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The dashboard provides an ‘at a glance’ look at the city’s $1.6 billion in quality of life investments for Fiscal Years 2019-22 through interactive charts and tables. It serves as a platform the city will use to engage with community members and partners by getting them more involved in the city’s future.

The city said on its Facebook that it hopes the new dashboard helps promote transparency, alignment and collaboration with the community to create a more vibrant, thriving city for all Jacksonville residents.

Explore the new interactive website HERE.

Read: Tickets still available for Parker McCollum show at the AMP

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.