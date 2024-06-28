City of Jacksonville to officially recognize Pride Month for first time in city’s history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month during a ceremony in the City Hall Atrium on Friday.

During the event, Mayor Donna Deegan will declare June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. She will be the first mayor in the city’s history to do so.

Deegan will be joined by Councilman Jimmy Peluso, Dan Merkan of the North Florida AIDS Network, Manny Velásquez-Paredes of River City Pride, Courtney Lewis of the Jacksonville Symphony and Cielo Sunsarae of the Queer Trans Project.

The signing will begin at 10 a.m.

