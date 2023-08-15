City of Jacksonville selects law firm to negotiate stadium deal with the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville said it has selected a law firm to help negotiate a new stadium renovation deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sidley Austin LLP, which is headquartered in Chicago, will represent the city in negotiating not only stadium renovations, but also “lease negotiation, and related ancillary development,” the city said in a news release.

Recently, the city said that the law firm represented the State of New York in stadium development negotiations with the Buffalo Bills. The firm has also been on the other side of the negotiating table, representing the Washington Commanders in stadium negotiations in Washington D.C.

Sidney Austin was selected by the city’s Office of General Counsel, which consulted with City’s Interim Chief Financial Officer Mike Weinstein.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“After a comprehensive selection process and in accordance with the mayor’s desire to bring in an experienced, highly reputable outside law firm, we have chosen Sidney Austin LLP to represent the City in upcoming negotiations,” Weinstein said in the news release. “We look forward to the partnership with Sidley Austin and to kicking off negotiations with the Jaguars by the end of August.”

The administration said it will introduce the law firm to City Council and the community at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.