City of Neptune Beach unveils new water tower design

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Neptune Beach announced the completed transformation of its iconic water tower.

Both sides of the tower are now fully restored with the City of Neptune Beach emblem on display with the Fletcher High School insignia.

The city said each logo was free from the contractor, costing the city and taxpayers nothing to rejuvenate the landmark.

Behold the completed transformation of our iconic water tower! With both sides now fully restored, the City of Neptune Beach emblem stands proudly on display, complementing the spirited Fletcher High School insignia. These much-needed makeovers have rejuvenated our skyline, beautifully reflecting the unity and pride of our coastal community. What’s even better is that each logo was free from the contractor, costing the city nothing. It's a refreshed landmark for a city that's both deeply rooted and ever-evolving. #NeptuneBeachRestored #SkylineReimagined #CommunityUnity 🏰✨ Posted by City of Neptune Beach - Government on Thursday, April 4, 2024

