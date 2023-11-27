Duval County

Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Community Nutcracker of Jacksonville!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is giving away three family four-packs of tickets to the Community Nutcracker at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville!

The shows will be taking place on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Action News Jax’s very own Robert Grant will be making an appearance during the Community Service Night Performance!

Contest winners will be getting tickets for the performance on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the Community Nutcracker, visit their website.

