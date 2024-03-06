Davis family donates $1.5M to MOSH’s Genesis campaign toward new museum at Jacksonville Shipyards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) took another step Wednesday in its move from the Southbank to the Jacksonville Shipyards on the Northbank of the St. Johns River.

A $1.5 million donation, comprised of $1 million from the James E. and A. Dano Davis Family Charities and $500,000 from Jill and Jed Davis, will go towards MOSH’s Genesis campaign behind the museum’s transformation and move.

According to a release from MOSH, the gifts will be honored through the naming of the front lobby of the new Museum.

Jill Davis is the vice chair of the MOSH Board of Trustees and is also the chair of the MOSH Genesis capital campaign cabinet.

“Working side-by-side with Jill this past year on the MOSH Genesis capital campaign, I am inspired by her personal dedication to bringing a world-class museum to Northeast Florida. She has selflessly contributed her time, resources and relationships to this effort. Her passion is shared by Jed and the entire Davis family. By supporting this capital campaign, the Davis family is breaking down barriers to lifelong learning. We are grateful to count the Davises among the many Jacksonville families who are joining us in bringing this vision to life,” Maureen Mercho, Chief Development Officer of MOSH, said in a news release.

The donation comes nearly two weeks after Action News Jax told you that MOSH CEO Dr. Alistair Dove received approval from the Downtown Investment Authority to push back the museum’s first fundraising deadline from February 28 to March 31.

By the original first deadline of February 28, MOSH needed to secure $30 million. By April 30, it needs to secure $35 million, and by June 30 it needs to secure that minimum total of $40 million.

“The DIA’s decision to approve the fundraising deadline extension allows MOSH time to finalize a major gift agreement we are currently working on. We do not anticipate the project taking any longer because of this; in fact, all other deadlines remain intact as agreed upon. We are on track to meet the current fundraising deadline,” Dove said in a statement at that time.

To read more about the Davis family’s gift, visit MOSH’s website.

