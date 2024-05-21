JSO: Road rage leads to chase, officer-involved shooting

Jacksonville, Fla. — An overnight case of road rage ended in an officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside.

It started just before 1 a.m. near Martin Luther King Parkway and I-95.

That’s when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were flagged down by a driver who claimed to have been involved in some type of road rage incident. He got the tag number of the aggressive vehicle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘You can plan yourself to death:’ How Jacksonville can turn renderings into reality

When officers located the suspect’s car, they said the driver led them on a 30-mile chase. Officers tried pit maneuvers, then at I-295 and Commonwealth Avenue, they deployed stop sticks.

The tires on the suspect’s car went flat near West Beaver Street.

Police said the suspect then jumped out of the car and started to run. An officer shot the suspect, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Charles Guernsey, 45. Investigators are still working to learn what started the incident, and why Guernsey ran.

Read: Questions and scrutiny continue at community meeting over proposed Chick-fil-A in Oceanway

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.