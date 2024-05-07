DCPS to select superintendent finalists at special meeting Tuesday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School Board to hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to select superintendent finalists.

After the finalists are chosen, they will be interviewed in person by the board. Those interviews are expected to take place on May 13 and 14, and the big decision selection of the district’s new leader will come on May 23.

Last Friday, Action News Jax told you when the pool of candidates vying to become the next DCPS superintendent narrowed to just 5.

The semifinalists were asked to provide written responses to 3 questions posted by school board members and video responses to 4 others.

School Board Chair Darryl Willie told Action News Jax that school consolidation and declining student enrollment are key issues that the board will be considering when choosing the next superintendent.

“I think if you look at any superintendent or person who is in a leadership role in any school system right now, that is a conversation that’s happening: consolidation and school closures,” Willie said. “Even if they’re not doing them, they did them in the past or they anticipate them in the future, so it’s definitely a question that will come up.”

DCPS also said there will be a meet and greet with superintendent finalists for parents and families on May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Everbank Stadium.

