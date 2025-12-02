Local and national domestic violence resources

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you or someone you know a victim of domestic violence? There are state and local resources ready to help.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES & INFORMATION:

-Hubbard House, Jacksonville | 24-HOUR HOTLINE: (904) 354-3114 | 24-HOUR TEXTLINE: (904) 210-3698

-Betty Griffin Center, St. Augustine | 24-Hour Help: (904) 824-1555

-Quigley House, Clay County | 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at 904-284-0061

-Micah’s Place, Nassau County | Helpline: 24/7 Call or Text 904.225.9979

-Lee Conlee House, Palatka | HOTLINE: 386-325-3141 | Main: 386-325-4447

-Amity House, Brunswick | 24-Hour Hotline: 912-264-4357

-Camden House, St. Marys | (912) 882-7858

-The National Domestic Violence Hotline | 1.800.799.SAFE (7233)

-CDC: Information on Intimate Partner Violence

-National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

-National Center for Victims of Crime

-Florida Department of Children and Families Domestic Violence Resources

-Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence | Statewide hotline: 1-800-33-HAVEN (1.800.334.2836)

-File an injunction | Duval County

