Duval Clerk of Court hosting ‘Let’s Drive Jax’ event to help people get driver’s licenses reinstated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Clerk of the Court is hosting an event that will serve as a “one-stop shop” for people to get their driver’s license reinstated.

LET’S DRIVE JAX! will take place from Monday, September 25 - Friday, September 29 and Monday, October 2 - Friday, October 6 at the Duval County Courthouse.

Pre-registration is required for the event. According to a news release, “the Clerk’s Office will research each individual situation and contact the participant to explain the process and set up an appointment to come to the Courthouse at a designated time during the two weeks of the expo.”

Participating agencies include: the 4th Judicial Circuit, the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, the 4th Judicial Circuit Public Defender, the Florida Department of Revenue, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Duval County Tax Collector, and the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

People who want to take part are encouraged to register as early as possible, because spots are limited. Click here to pre-register for the event.

