Duval County Beaches Clean-up underway, picking up trash from July 4 celebrations

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Setting up for fun festivities is one thing, but cleaning up after is another. That’s why beach officials want you to come back out and help clean up the mess left behind from the 4th of July holiday.

The clean-up started at 7 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m., and JEA, Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol and volunteers are teaming up to clean up the shorelines for the wildlife who call it home and the visitors and Jacksonville residents who come to enjoy it.

For those interested in joining, the meet-up points are at Beach Boulevard and 8th Street North beach access points. Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol is providing gloves and trash bags, but it’s recommended you come with your own sturdy shoes and some sunscreen if you plan to come help out.

