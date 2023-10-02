Duval County Clerk’s Office holding ‘Let’s Drive Jax!’ driver’s license reinstatement event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Clerk of Court is holding its second week of its “Let’s Drive Jax” event to help residents get their driver’s license reinstated.

According to the clerk of court, the event will provide residents of Duval County with direct access to agencies that can determine if they’re eligible to have their driver’s licenses reinstated.

This, however, is only for Duval County. The clerk’s office will not be able to help those with licenses revoked, suspended or canceled due to an out-of-county or out-of-state matter.

The first week of the event was held Sept. 25-29, and the dates this time around are Oct. 2-6.

The event will take place at Duval County Courthouse during regular business hours. Pre-registration is required.

Sign up for a Let’s Drive Jax! appointment HERE.

Registration is open for Let's Drive Jax! This event provides citizens with direct access to the proper agencies who can determine if they're eligible to reinstate their driving privileges and help them get back on the road.



