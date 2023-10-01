Protesters gather outside Jacksonville police headquarters in response to viral video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Community members protested for justice outside of JSO headquarters after a viral social media video showed the bloody arrest of 24-year-old Le’keian Woods. His family claims he was beaten.

According to the family’s attorney, Woods was initially pulled over for a seatbelt violation, and now his mother wants answers.

His mother, Natassia Woods says she couldn’t believe that officers were doing that to her son. She claims she could tell that her son was unconscious when he was on the ground.

The video shows Woods on the ground surrounded by several JSO Officers, as they place him in handcuffs.

A portion of the video appears to show an officer slamming Woods, while he was already on the ground in an area near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue on Friday.

At the protest that took place Sunday, October 1, many people were calling out the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with Sheriff T.K. Waters, demanding action be taken against these officers.

Natassia Woods says enough is enough. “I seen them kick my son, and slam his face to the ground, and I couldn’t believe it. I was like I couldn’t believe they would do that to a person. Because if you kick a dog, or do something to an animal, you going down. so it’s okay to beat a human down like that ain’t no pressure?”

Jail records show that Woods is facing multiple charges, including resisting an officer with violence JSO tells Action News Jax that they are investigating the use of force by these officers.

