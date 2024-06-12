Duval County School Board set to approve new superintendent’s contract at special meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The contract for Duval County Public Schools’ incoming superintendent is up for approval from the school board.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the proposed contract, the district agreed to a $320,000 salary for Dr. Christopher Bernier. He will also get expenses, benefits and the use of a school district car.

Action News Jax has been looking into Dr. Bernier’s salary since a draft proposal was sent to the district. Dr. Bernier wanted to be paid $350,000 for the job, but the district counter-offered his proposal.

Read: Dr. Christopher Bernier proposes $350,000 contract, negotiations with DCPS continue

Initially, the school board offered Bernier $280,000. For reference, Bernier was making $275,000 before he quit his job as superintendent for Lee County Schools.

His predecessor, Dr. Diana Greene, made $300,000 after the board approved a 10% raise for her back in 2022. However, it didn’t come without some hesitation from board members.

“I have a real issue with increasing the salary, especially when we have the employment issues we do,” DCPS Board Member Charlotte Joyce said.

The special meeting where the board is expected to approve Dr. Bernier’s contract starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read: 12-acre brush fire contained near FPL Energy Center in Putnam County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.