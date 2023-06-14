Duval County students get free lunches all summer at select locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, Duval County students can get a free lunch at dozens of schools and libraries across Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Organizers said that the free lunches are to help ensure kids don’t go hungry while school is out of session. Lunches will be offered every day, Monday through Friday until Aug. 4. No sign-up or application is necessary.

Below is a map of all the locations where free lunch will be offered. You can find a list of specific locations HERE.

For additional information, click here, call 211 or text FOOD to 904-304-304.

Read: IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will have free meals in the summer for kids

Free student lunches in Duval County

Read: Clay County District Schools is offering free meals for the summer

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.