Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office test voting machines for accuracy ahead of primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office is gearing up for the primary election on Aug. 20, and part of that process involves testing voting equipment for accuracy, which is required by the state.

It’s an open process for the public to observe and to ensure voting machines are accurately tabulating ahead of the primary election.

Fifteen voting machines picked at random along with 4 high-speed machines were tested at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

“We have created test eggs of the ballots that are going to be used in this August primary. We have marked them, and we know what the results should be,” Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said.

Once the equipment is tested and shows accurate results, it’s then signed off on and sealed. It won’t be touched again until it’s set up at its polling location.

Holland said this process helps give voters confidence that elections are fair.

“Listen, these are going to count exactly the way they are supposed to. Your vote is going to count, and it’s going to be accurate,” said Holland.

